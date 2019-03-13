Wow Apparently A Negotiation Has Two Sides

Gavin Williamson, the defence secretary, and Chris Grayling, the transport secretary, told the prime minister in cabinet that she should not whip against the so-called Malthouse B plan, which is favoured by a coalition of Eurosceptics and former remainers.
This would involve leaving without a deal, signing up to a two-year “standstill agreement” with the EU and then moving to World Trade Organization terms. However, the EU has repeatedly ruled out a transitional period without a deal and underlined that point again on Tuesday.
I voted and decided each of you should give me a thousand dollars.