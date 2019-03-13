Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Wow Apparently A Negotiation Has Two Sides

One doesn't have to think the EU is pure and good and wonderful to think that it has its own interests and institutional desires. The opposite, in fact. All along most of the hardcore Brexiteers have failed to acknowledge the contradiction between their belief in the tyranny of Europe and their belief that the EU will just abide by whatever agreement they come to between each other. And they're still doing it.

Gavin Williamson, the defence secretary, and Chris Grayling, the transport secretary, told the prime minister in cabinet that she should not whip against the so-called Malthouse B plan, which is favoured by a coalition of Eurosceptics and former remainers.

This would involve leaving without a deal, signing up to a two-year “standstill agreement” with the EU and then moving to World Trade Organization terms. However, the EU has repeatedly ruled out a transitional period without a deal and underlined that point again on Tuesday.

I voted and decided each of you should give me a thousand dollars.
by Atrios at 10:34