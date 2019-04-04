Thursday, April 04, 2019
Agenda Setting
Without getting into the particulars - because to some degree they aren't even what's important - the power of the New York Times is on display here. When they publish something which basically says "
Mueller Barr exonerates Trump!!!" "everyone" agrees this is true even though it was transparently false because even Barr, a known corrupt man with a history of covering up for presidents, couldn't even manage to say that. It was total bullshit and you didn't need the follow up "whoa, hold on, maybe not" to know that. The first article is a big deal and sets the narrative. The second article is a big deal and also sets the narrative. Because people are dumb or choose to be and authoritative news sources still determine "truth" based on obvious spin.
by Atrios at 08:53