Thursday, April 25, 2019
Cars Are Bad
Most of you need them for your daily lives but much of the world doesn't live this way (plenty of people have cars in other rich countries - and other countries generally - they just don't need them every time they want to buy a quart of milk or an apple or, god forbid, go have a beer). We live under the constraints we face and 70 years of building a society around cars isn't going to be unraveled quickly (narrator: or at all) but it's ridiculous that you can build a giant 60s space colony in the middle of nowhere with more parking space than office space and no legitimate connection to the public transit network and claim, seriously, that you have a green (the greenest!) building.
by Atrios at 10:20