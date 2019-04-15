As Washington eagerly awaits the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, President Trump’s team of lawyers is working feverishly to complete a counter-report to what Mueller’s redacted report might contain.
Do I Even Have To Make This Point
A thing about the Trump administration is that they are so dumb that it hardly feels worth bothering pointing out how dumb they are half the time. Of course it's a bit necessary because Both Sides journalism just throws it out there to let the reader decide because everything is always so confusing when it involves Republicans. But, you know, why is it necessary to provide any kind of rebuttal to the Mueller report which even the liberal New York Times informed me that the release of the report which wasn't released and no one at the New York Times had read meant "The darkest, most ominous cloud hanging over his presidency was all but lifted." So weird.
by Atrios at 09:24