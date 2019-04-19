Fractal Stupidity

Such it is with almost anything Elon Musk does these days. His "loop" proposals are also so stupid that I CAN'T EVEN BELIEVE I HAVE TO TALK ABOUT HOW STUPID THEY ARE and as you peel back the layers you find even more additional layers of stupid.
But the answer to why are we even talking about it is because he's a supposedly rich guy and people in power listen to rich guys and there is some chance that some dumb stuff they thought about while tweeting on the can becomes an immense public boondoggle.
What if I proposed digging two 35-mile tunnels that would begin and end right next to two train stations that currently have service between one another? And this tunnel would be right underneath an existing highway? But this tunnel would be used to skim cars along tracks at speeds no one has achieved yet? And it would move fewer than two trains’ worth of people per direction per day?
You’d probably say something like hey, Aaron, that’s very stupid. And you’d be right.
But what if Elon Musk proposed this?