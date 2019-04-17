The conservative movement is filled with shameless hacks who will say anything if they imagine it will further their cause. I don't want everybody to be like that, but a political movement probably needs some people like that in our dumb cable news driven discourse. But recent years have been Peak Hack for team D, and the results have not been good. Don't have any problem with hacks, but the "further the cause" part is important. Hacks have to be effective, and not just effective at drawing a salary.