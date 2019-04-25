I Am So Sorry About This Thing That Made You Feel Bad Which I Was Maybe Witness To? Not Sure

I guess I have to leave this one open for discussion. Is Joe Biden leaking that he made a call to Anita Hill suggesting (not saying) that he apologized, opening the door for her to respond (which she did), that she did not consider it an apology, some grand strategery to appeal to the people inclined to hate Anita Hill or just because Biden has the maturity of an 8-year-old and can't fake an apology?
I apologize sincerely for everything bad you can think of that I did 25+ years ago. What an idiot I was then!