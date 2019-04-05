Friday, April 05, 2019

Life Shouldn't Be So Hard



One way to look at this stuff is he didn't mind writing the check because he's got plenty of $. But he still had to worry about this. It still had to occupy his brainspace. I assume it was a more complicated transaction than buying a BMW.

Not feeling sympathy. Just... "who cares, Caplan Jr., just go to CUNY and have a blast" should be ok.

The super-rich...they're just like us! Only richer.
by Atrios at 11:33