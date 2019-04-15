Monday, April 15, 2019
Nevertrumpers
I really don't get the genre of Republicans telling Democrats What They Must Do To Win Elections. It never occurs to me to do that, at least not in a way that I would expect them to listen to. I don't want them to win elections! I suppose at best you can say Nevertrumpers don't want Trump to win re-election, but you know 99% of them will, in more sorry than anger, decide that Joe Biden is just too much of a communist and if only the Democrats had selected Mayor Pete (you can swap the names here, it doesn't matter who the Dems pick). Still they certainly want Republicans to control the House and Senate and and they don't even hide this so why are they always telling Dems what to do? More than that, why does anyone care? It's bad enough coming from someone like David Brooks who at least pretends to be some sort of moderate sometimes, but most of the Nevertrumpers are pretty hardcore Republicans.
