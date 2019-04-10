Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Not A Jaywalker

As a million people have pointed out to this account, this pedestrian is crossing legally and therefore wouldn't be commonly called a "jaywalker."




Or, at least, not until the self-driving vehicle people start changing the laws. Amazingly a lot of these streets were built before cars even existed and while it varies by place, one does not always need a notarized court document, or even a crosswalk, to be able to walk across the street. If it was only legal to cross at pedestrian crosswalks, there wouldn't be too many places one could cross the street.
by Atrios at 10:30