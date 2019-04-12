It would be great if either of the stories had pressed their sources a little more to explain exactly how these officials—led, reportedly, by Stephen Miller—thought that busing migrants to those cities would be a punishment in any way. Did Stephen think that releasing busloads of migrants in San Francisco or New York would instantly cause the city to collapse into a dystopian, crime-ridden hellscape? Did he think that they would eat all the famous New York pizza?
A premise like “busing migrants to San Francisco will punish Nancy Pelosi” is not self-explanatory. I do not immediately understand the mechanism by which releasing a tired, huddled mass of immigrants in cities with massive populations—and cities where asylum approval rates are much higher—would punish their representatives.
Friday, April 12, 2019
OK By Me
I know the idea behind the policy is horrific but like Libby I was a bit confused by the implicit assumption that unleashing immigrants on sanctuary cities was actually some kind of punishment. I get that Stephen Miller thinks this because he is a big racist who doesn't want your melanin getting anywhere near him because it might be contagious but the articles should have actually asked what the point was.
