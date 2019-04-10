France is expected to demand the removal of the post of British European commissioner as a price for a long Brexit delay, leaving Britain without a seat at the top table of Brussels decision-making for the first time since 1973.
Senior EU sources say the French president, Emmanuel Macron, is likely to seek to entrench the UK’s reduced status in the EU at the leaders’ Brexit summit on Wednesday evening.
Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Reduced Status
What's funny is that some in the UK will be horrified by this, the Brexiteers most of all. Um, guys, you want your status reduced so much you don't even get to see the table.
