Other countries have socialized health care, parental leave or housing, Jeffrey Tumlin, a transportation consultant at Nelson\Nygaard, pointed out. In America, we’ve socialized driving — and housing for our cars.
“We don’t let people put their self-storage containers in public parks, but it’s just fine to store their cars on other public land for free,” Mr. Tumlin wrote in an email.
Thursday, April 04, 2019
Socialism
We all take life as given to some degree. What we're used to is "normal" and different things are, well, different. What the state does and does not do as a matter of course our whole lives seems obvious, and what the state does in other countries seems strange or even the dreaded socialism.
