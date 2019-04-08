Sure, Elon

Elon Musk says Tesla vehicles one day make money for their owners by autonomously transporting people when their owners are not using them — like a driverless Uber or Lyft ride.
Teslas already have the hardware they would need built in.
(narrator: no they don't.)
As I say with automated buses: who is going to help get the wheelchair passenger on the bus? With these cars, who is going to help put granny's suitcase in the trunk when she wants a ride to the airport?
People who fantasize about automated buses (which while more technologically feasible still have serious implementation problems) have never taken a bus, and people who fantasize about robot taxis have never taken a taxi. Or at least not regularly.