Monday, April 08, 2019

Sure, Elon

Aside from my general "this technology will not work in the foreseeable future" view and my more my specific "haha Elon is so full of shit about Tesla's capabilities," the idea that a bunch of Tesla owners, the type of people who detail their cars weekly, are going to want to let numerous strangers track mud and dirt in and out of their cars all the time, is hilarious. To be clear, many Tesla owners believe this because they are just nerds who think everyone should enjoy their hobby, but like all nerds who enjoy their hobby they get pretty mad if someone disturbs their record collection, or whatever it is.

Elon Musk says Tesla vehicles one day make money for their owners by autonomously transporting people when their owners are not using them — like a driverless Uber or Lyft ride.

Teslas already have the hardware they would need built in.

(narrator: no they don't.)

As I say with automated buses: who is going to help get the wheelchair passenger on the bus? With these cars, who is going to help put granny's suitcase in the trunk when she wants a ride to the airport?

People who fantasize about automated buses (which while more technologically feasible still have serious implementation problems) have never taken a bus, and people who fantasize about robot taxis have never taken a taxi. Or at least not regularly.
by Atrios at 12:00