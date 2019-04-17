According to reporters according to people familiar with Barr's thinking and probably two people close to Jared and Ivanka too, the redacted Barr report isn't really THAT REDACTED SO STOP SAYING THAT SHUTUPSHUTUPSHUTUPSHUTUP and will tell us ALL we need to know.
My prediction is that Barr is counting on the press being much less smart than any parent of an 8-year-old, and the report will contain evidence of something bad BUT NOT TOO BAD. You know, the old "plead guilty to a lesser offense than the one you actually did" lie. Wow Barr actually revealed that bad thing! What a great and honest and noble Attorney General he is. Perhaps the best we have ever had.
Of course what's under the black marker will be much much worse. And, hey, we may even hear about it some day. On page A18.