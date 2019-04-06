Truly Never Worked A Day In Their Lives

Conservatives love deriding AOC as a former bartender. I didn't grow up poor or in a poor area, but "everybody" did some relatively "menial" jobs in high school or college or soon after. It was normal. Depending on where you were on the income scale and the relative generosity of your parents, maybe you did it out of necessity or maybe you did it for extra fun money or maybe you did it because your parents decided it was "good for you." But it was normal. Everybody was eventually a former service worker.
These people are really telling on themselves.