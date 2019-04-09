Tuesday, April 09, 2019
We Do Love Our Children
I don't have children so "what do you know" is usually the attitude from parents when I think to express opinions on the subject. Fair enough. But I am a human being (mostly) and think I was once a child or at least have some implanted memories to that effect. That people are callous and cruel is, if somewhat baffling (my moral failures usually involve inappropriate degrees of indifference), something I have come to accept as normal. Maybe we do love our children, but we sure do hate everybody else's. Still as a notparent I do not get the surprise when children are traumatized when they experience obviously traumatizing experiences. You know, the children did not recover quickly after being kidnapped from their parents and locked in cages in an environment where child rape was common and they remained somewhat sad. This was unexpected! Further research necessary.
by Atrios at 07:52