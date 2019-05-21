A Deal With Who

Theresa May is to set out the details of her “new deal” on Brexit in a speech at 4pm, as she paves the way for a last-ditch bid to take Britain out of the European Union before she leaves Downing Street.
The prime minister is expected to outline new proposals in a series of areas, including workers’ rights, environmental protections, and pledging a greater role for parliament in shaping the next stage of negotiations.
And with Prime Minister Johnson seeming to be an inevitability, none of it means shit.