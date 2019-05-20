One (not the only) reason Democrats love getting in front of the camera and criticizing their newly elected presidents (Clinton, Obama) is that, at least if those criticisms are coming from the right, people will point the cameras at them. In the mirror universe world where Hillary Clinton is under investigation and people are talking impeachment, the first Democrat to say something like this would have been given their own dressing room at all 3 cable news networks.
The New York Times put the Amash story on... A19.