TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): Who knew fascism could be so chirpy. Groups that do things that are dangerous. What exactly does that mean? Dangerous like hurting other people? Or dangerous as in saying things that Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like or considers bad for business? Well yesterday we found out. Facebook released its latest enemies list. Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, Louis Farrakhan, Laura Loomer - all of them were designated dangerous individuals and banned from Facebook and from its subsidiary Instagram.
You can't really imagine the liberal mirror image of these people (I'm gonna leave aside the Farrakhan issue, but no he isn't a liberal), but imagine if a bunch of libturds got banned by Facebook and started whining about fascism? No one, including other libturds, would take them seriously. Sure they might criticize Facebook for sucking, but that's it. Also imagine President Obama making a statement and anybody in the press doing anything other than laughing at him.
Sure there are legitimate issues about the importance of social media and what it means to hand over such power to private entities, but these are, you know, the kinds of issues libturds bring up regularly, and not because a bunch of D-list internet weirdos got banned for being a bit too, well, fascistic.