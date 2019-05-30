Commanders were told to keep a warship named for the late Sen. John McCain out of President Trump's view during his Memorial day visit to Japan, CBS News has confirmed.
CBS News senior national security correspondent David Martin reports that a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command official wrote an email to Navy and Air Force officials before Mr. Trump's arrival. It included instructions for the proper landing areas for helicopters and preparations for the USS Wasp, the ship on which the president was to speak.
The official then issued a third instruction: "USS John McCain needs to be out of sight," according to the email, which was first obtained by The Wall Street Journal. The Washington Post and Associated Press also confirmed its existence.
Finally An Impeachable Offense
Can't dishonor the name of John McCain.
by Atrios at 07:18