Getting A Bit Older Every Day

Us olds got on facebook because it was, for a moment, a kind of wacky weird new way to get in touch with people you hadn't seen in a million years and stay in touch with current ones. It's not necessary for the first bit and is now very bad at the second bit. I have no idea why any person under the age of 25 would look at facebook, which still has a worse UI than this sucky blog, and think "I gotta do that."
Obviously facebook the company owns other things and has other ways of getting its tentacles into your life, but facebook dot com is so bad.