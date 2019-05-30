LEAVE MY FATHER JOHN MCCAIN ALOOOOOONE

The obvious joke is that while the DC press that can never be bothered to care about the impacts of actions and policy on vulnerable people, even those old white diner guys they adopt as pets, offending the memory of their favorite rich dead guy can get them up early in the morning and bring them to the green room.
Dead John McCain doesn't need anyone to take care of him because he's dead. Ignore the afflicted and comfort the dead is a weird restatement of journalism's duty, but some things, like tire swings, are just objective facts, and some are lowly opinions, and you, stupid readers, just can't tell the difference very well.