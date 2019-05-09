Thursday, May 09, 2019
My Perogatives
The White House is playing games with the White House press passes - basically making them all at the whim of Smokey Eye (DAMN YOU MICHELLE WOLF!!!!!!!!!!!!) instead of them being "permanent" - and I've seen comments like "this is how fascism starts" and while it's dumb and bad... no. Even if it's perfectly understandable that the press defends its own turf, the White House has been shitting on the press for years and there has been much less solidarity on this front than even cynical me expected. This isn't a "first they came for Dana Milbank..." kind of thing because they came for a lot of other people before Dana and not enough of you did anything about it.
by Atrios at 09:31