No Medical Care For Women

I know the conventional wisdom is that when abortion is banned, rich white ladies (and the mistresses of rich white men) will still be able to get abortions. And, sure, true enough for people rich enough, but abortion isn't just about abortion qua abortion. It's about anything uterus-related or about anything that might affect fetal development. It's about miscarriages. It's about needing emergency (especially, but not just) treatment for anything and having the doctors be unwilling to treat you because there's a fetus in there and anesthesia might disturb it.
Even rich white ladies won't be able to escape this. Women won't be able to get needed medical treatment at all, even if it has nothing to do with wanting an abortion. And doctors are going to flee these states because how could you not?