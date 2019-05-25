Pity Our Poor Leaders

You know who is mean and awful? Theresa May. You know who had an immense amount of power to do awful things for several years and did them? Theresa May. You know who mostly do not have any power? Assholes on twitter.
You don't even have to agree with my assessment of Theresa May - that she a horrible racist person - to think that we aren't actually obligated to waste our beautiful minds feeling sympathy for the most powerful people in the world. Especially when it isn't something like her husband died or some other personal tragedy. She was PM. It's an important job. She'll soon no longer be PM. This is not a tragedy.
The more appropriate response to May:
Holy hell did he snappic.twitter.com/TVWM9ONKGq— Na'ama 🌈 (@iknowplacesmp6) May 24, 2019