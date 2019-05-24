Prime Minister Boris

He was a funny figure as Mayor of London, a job with not much power and he outsourced it all to relatively competent people. He is also the distillation of the upper class twit, a type we don't really have in America. Sure we have an upper class, and twits, but not quite that type. Upper class twits are not the sophisticated Downton Abbey types. They are buffoons who are dumb and their eccentricities include not knowing how to dress. The opposite of what people think they are. They do not even have the pretensions of sophistication. They reject it.