People get mad at the generational stuff...but in different phases of life your priorities change a bit. I'm not saying I have radically different views about things than I did when I was 30, but it's fair to say that the priority list has been shuffled.
Some of that is being selfish because I am human. Some of that is having a growing understanding of some issues (retirement planning! elder care!), and a receding understanding of others (the kids today and their avocados and iphones). Some of that is just getting worn down by caring about the same unsolved shit for so many years.
The boomers are getting old. Even the good ones (and, no, they aren't all good) aren't going to care about the same things they did 20 years ago.