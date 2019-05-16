Problems For Other People

It's always fun to mock the various entries in the neverending series "Lifestyles Of The Not Quite Rich Enough" in the NYT, but mocking aside it is true that financial anxiety is creeping higher and higher up the income distribution. My favorite way to read the funny pages (when I remember) is to be attune to the we versus they distinction in reporting. Some things happen to "us" and some things happen to "them." One would think this is the kind of thing that objecitudinal reporters would have beaten out of them in journalism school, but it's usually quite obvious, especially in a certain New York paper where much of the rest of the world is merely a fantasy in a child's snow globe.
We worry about our helicopter rides to the Hamptons, they worry about paying for dentistry. Until we do, too.