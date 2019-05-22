Rich People Are Stupid Just Like Us

One (not the only) problem with the fact that rich people have a disproportionate influence on our politics is that they are dumb. I am dumb. You are dumb. 4th generation heirs are really dumb. Maybe they aren't more dumb than me but they certainly are not inevitably smarter than the average bear. Even the not so rich give big donations and get to chat with our presidential candidates and they are certainly not so smart. Even if they aren't advocating for their obvious class interests they are... dumb.