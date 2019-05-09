The War On Christmas

Gotta start early this year, troops. Gonna win this time.
Joke aside, I always marvel at how unreligious most self-professed US Christians are. I don't mean in a "who is a good Christian" sense. And I also get that you can be a cultural Christian in the same way as you can be a cultural Jew or cultural Muslim etc. You don't have to be a believer for the various rituals and traditions to be a part of your life and family life.
I mean that if I professed to be a believer in this how-to-avoid-eternal-damnation self help book, I'd probably crack it open now and again.