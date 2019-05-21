Tuesday, May 21, 2019

What Choice Do They Have

The president is doing crimes and the Dems have basically one power at the moment, and that's to try to stop the crimes. "Oh no you can't possibly ask us to stop the crimes we have to pass a bunch of message bills" is the appetizer, "2020 is the most important election of our lives" is the main dish, and "fuck the voters they don't vote for us anyway, now we can't stop the crimes!" is the dessert unless they move forward.

The Post reports that at a meeting Monday night, Judiciary Committee Democrats pummeled Pelosi with the argument that initiating an inquiry would maximize legal leverage to force compliance with their oversight demands, which Trump is choking off on many fronts.

Moments ago, former White House counsel Donald McGahn, who witnessed extensive and likely criminal obstruction of justice, failed to honor a Judiciary Committee subpoena, honoring Trump’s command not to appear.

But in the meeting Pelosi pushed back, arguing that an inquiry would undercut multiple ongoing House investigations.

Pelosi can't think this is sustainable.
The Plum Line: Where are you as of this morning?

Rep. Jamie Raskin: I think that overwhelming evidence has been presented to us in the Mueller Report, and outside of it too, of high crimes and misdemeanors, and we should launch an impeachment inquiry. Remember, an inquiry doesn’t prejudge the outcome. We’re not talking about articles of impeachment.


As a member of the Judiciary and Oversight committees, I do think the logic of an impeachment inquiry is pretty overwhelming at this point.
by Atrios at 11:19