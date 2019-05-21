What Choice Do They Have

The Post reports that at a meeting Monday night, Judiciary Committee Democrats pummeled Pelosi with the argument that initiating an inquiry would maximize legal leverage to force compliance with their oversight demands, which Trump is choking off on many fronts.
Moments ago, former White House counsel Donald McGahn, who witnessed extensive and likely criminal obstruction of justice, failed to honor a Judiciary Committee subpoena, honoring Trump’s command not to appear.
But in the meeting Pelosi pushed back, arguing that an inquiry would undercut multiple ongoing House investigations.
Pelosi can't think this is sustainable.
The Plum Line: Where are you as of this morning?
Rep. Jamie Raskin: I think that overwhelming evidence has been presented to us in the Mueller Report, and outside of it too, of high crimes and misdemeanors, and we should launch an impeachment inquiry. Remember, an inquiry doesn’t prejudge the outcome. We’re not talking about articles of impeachment.
As a member of the Judiciary and Oversight committees, I do think the logic of an impeachment inquiry is pretty overwhelming at this point.