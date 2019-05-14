What Is Journalism

A problem is that the correlation between "the noble ideals of journalism" and "how much you get paid for journalism" is negative. People who get paid to read teleprompters on teevee get paid the most. Everyone wants a piece of that, eventually, so no one is going to point out that Wolf Blitzer almost never does anything that actually resembles "journalism" (once in awhile he probably manages a decent interview question) or that the Pentagon having CNN pay their spokesperson Barbara Starr so that the taxpayers don't have to is a strange system.
One doesn't even need to single out Fox (as opposed to CNN or MSNBC or much of network TV news or...) to note that most of what we call "journalism" does not resemble some necessary-for-the-Republic investigative reporting.