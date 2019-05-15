Women...How Do They Work?

I know I keep pushing this but proper and necessary medical treatment is incompatible with abortion restrictions, and not simply because (even though it's true!) abortion is a part of the set of proper and necessary medical treatments. I do think anti-choice movement people are quite serious about their vision of Gilead - with the usual "rules for thee and not for me and mine" caveat - but I'm not entirely sure about all other self-described anti-choice people. Some will be in denial (truthfully or not?) and some I think genuinely think whoa I said criminaLIZE not CRIMINALize as if somehow you can outlaw abortion without outlawing it. Some people are just dumb and think The Law in All Its Majesty will effortlessly distinguish between Good Abortions and Miscarriages and Bad Abortions and Miscarriages because cops and DAs are very well-trained in divining the wisdom of Jesus on these matters.
I guess my point is that it's as bad as the real anti-life movement people want it to be, and I'm not quite sure about the rest? Not a defense of any of them. They signed on to this.