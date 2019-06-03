America's Worst Editorial Page Editor

I think we’ve been proved right. But that is precisely the point: We thought his unfitness was evident before he was elected, and Americans chose him anyway. (No, he didn’t win the popular vote. But he won.) He is endangering the future of the planet — but we knew he was a climate denier. He ripped children from their parents at the border — but his racism and anti-immigrant animus, like his contempt for the Constitution, were no secrets.
To impeach him now for what the electorate welcomed or was willing to overlook isn’t the democratic response. The right response is to defeat him in 2020.
"We knew he would grab'em by the pussy when we voted for him, so the multiple on camera rapes are just not grounds for impeachment" - Fred Hiatt, basically.