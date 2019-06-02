Cloudy John

Not going to rehash his whole history, but John Solomon was a Very Respected Journalist at Very Respectable News Outlets (Washington Post, AP) for years. He was, at those outlets, transparently a right wing hack at best and more accurately a conduit for whatever right wing horseshit someone would hand him. Of course during his tenure there were numerous criticisms of him written by his colleagues. Haha, I kid, only stupid bloggers and similar ever said a word.
Like most professions, journalism is not good about policing its own. Unlike many professions, journalists often pretend they are. Something about truthtelling blahblahblah.