Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Fact Chucking

The weirdest development in journalism was the "fact check" as if that shouldn't just be a normal part of journalism. But then the "fact check" became just a normal part of journalism in that it ceased to be about fact checking and more about pushing an agenda under the guise of "fact checking."

“Millions of Americans are forced to work two or three jobs just to survive.”

— Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that nearly 8 million people hold more than one job. But most of those extra jobs are part time, not full time. And the “millions” of people amount to just 5 percent of Americans with jobs. So that means 95 percent of workers are not working two or three jobs “just to survive,” making this a misleading statement.

EIGHT MILLION DOLLARS in prize money to anyone who can actually explain how "this is a misleading statement."
by Atrios at 16:03