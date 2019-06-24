Hair Metal

The Dee Snyder crack is apt. Perhaps it was a bit of a confusing time, but in my teen years the most macho of macho rock stars had the best perms and fabulous makeup, at a time when perms and makeup were pretty fabulous(ly bad). And I don't mean KISS who were clowns. Weirdly, whatever problem parents had with that music, it wasn't the pseudo-drag element. As long as the dudes made clear they were certainly not gay no they were not nobody cared about drag.
The great Drag Freakout of 2019 has been interesting to watch. Wait until they hear about the Christmas family favorite in England - Panto.