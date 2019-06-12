Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Joe the Biden

Wisdom doesn't automatically come with age but I like to think I am much smarter about certain things. One thing is the toxic messages about female sexuality I received as a teen. I don't know if it was the worst era but it was the height of the religious right and the sexual backlash and AIDS fear and generally it was, for lack of a better word, a prudish time. That men were protectors and predators both was a common message and confusing to boys and girls. I don't know how Grandpa Gropey Joe sees a 13-year-old girl and jumps right there but...


by Atrios at 13:17