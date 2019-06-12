Joe Biden meets a voter’s granddaughter in an Iowa coffee shop and asks her age. She says she’s 13. He addresses her brothers. “You’ve got one job here, keep the guys away from your sister.”— Liz Goodwin (@lizcgoodwin) June 12, 2019
Joe the Biden
Wisdom doesn't automatically come with age but I like to think I am much smarter about certain things. One thing is the toxic messages about female sexuality I received as a teen. I don't know if it was the worst era but it was the height of the religious right and the sexual backlash and AIDS fear and generally it was, for lack of a better word, a prudish time. That men were protectors and predators both was a common message and confusing to boys and girls. I don't know how Grandpa Gropey Joe sees a 13-year-old girl and jumps right there but...
