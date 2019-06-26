Let's Get Drunk And Fight

Kdrum deserves the Nobel or whatever for pushing the very real lead-crime link, and while he doesn't disagree the perhaps more important issue is that lead made a generation of assholes. Statistics aside, think about how much the "bar fight" was a staple of movies forever, and now is not so much. Guys go out, drink, end up punching each other, because of course.
Of course alcohol is part of that story, but when is the last time you saw an actual bar fight? I actually did see them frequently as a young person. Sure that was college, booze, etc., but still.
Test the entire National Security Community for lead poisoning. Pretty sure I know what you'll find.