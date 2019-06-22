Nothing Really Matters

Online rewards a bit of shrill. Everyone applauds a good righteous rant. I try to never perform shrill, but only be shrill when I am, well, shrill. And the last 72 hours or so have made me very shrill.
There's something a bit Gen X about our political-industrial complex. They aren't all Gen X, of course, but the basic ethos that it's uncool to actually care, and that anyone who supposedly does is just pretending is pervasive.
And yes of course there are many genuine dogooders and people who get into all aspects of "the business" for do-gooding. But the culture does not reward that.