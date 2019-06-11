Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Pro-Choice Squishes
They are all very dumb people because... ultimately the issue is whether women have freedom or not and where do you stand on that. Years ago Will Saletan had this whole debate with Katha Pollitt where as she pointed out, some nameless dumb blogger noted that he just wanted her - and everybody - to admit that abortion was Icky and there was no policy substance behind his position. I actually don't like the term "pro-choice" but ultimately either women are making this choice or someone else like Judge I Like Beer is. And if you go on and on about abortions you think are good and abortions you think are bad you are taking that choice away, and really you're just doing it because you think sluts are gross. Of course the women you are friends with all have good abortions.
by Atrios at 07:27