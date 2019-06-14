Solidarity

I don't think conservative rule hastens the revolution, or that heightening the contradictions automatically leads to better things, but at least it helps to provide a bit of unity to the opposition. I think liberalish people become more hardened to liberal positions than they would have otherwise during the Bush years. And, sadly, softened on some during the Obama years.
The flip side is that it was and is a thing to say that WE CAN'T COMPLAIN ABOUT DEMOCRATS. Yelling at them is always the role of activists. You know who really complains about Democrats? The rich people they talk to every day.