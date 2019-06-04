The Kids Today

The weirdest obsession by conservatives (except the ones like the assholes at the Atlantic who are funded by the Kochs - it's not weird because everybody's gotta eat!) - is the tyranny of college students. Sometimes 19-year-olds are dumb (often they are not!) but even when they are they almost never have any power and protesting the use of campus resources for bigots and war criminals is at worst rude and reflects no real threat to any recognizable concept of "free specch" nor even hints that said students tend in that direction.
It's a useful "idiot" tell, as in, if this is your interest, you are an idiot. Or paid, of course.