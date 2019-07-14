Advice On How To Win From A Loser

Claire McCaskill closing campaign ad.
The men then turn to McCaskill, with one conceding, "I don't always agree with Claire McCaskill."
"But she works hard, fighting against those tariffs, doing all those town halls," the man adds. "Claire's not afraid to stand up against her own party."
"Yep," the second man chimes in, "and Claire's not one of those crazy Democrats. She works right in the middle and finds compromise."
This has been not just the acceptable "moderate" playbook but the expected one for decades. If it works, well ok... but when it doesn't.