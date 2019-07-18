Thursday, July 18, 2019
Ban Cars
Okay I am a reasonable moderate and I'm not going to advocate for banning cars everywhere, or even everywhere in the urban hellhole, or even everywhere in what we call "center city" in the urban hellhole. Still as I was stuck on my bus behind too many cars, it occurred to me that there is almost no single street (or at least several block stretches of streets) that couldn't be car free. Not all of them at the same time, but some of them. You can have retractable bollards to allow certain delivery and/or local vehicles and/or taxis and/or buses. There's a problem with blocks that have parking garage entrances. Those are hard to shut to general traffic. Otherwise... pick a bunch of blocks at random. Close them down to most car traffic. The world would go on. Might even be nice.
by Atrios at 08:00