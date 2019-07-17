Don't Look Under That Rock

Sometimes things are so obvious and I say them thinking they're so obvious and then people disagree and I feel like I'm Nathan Eckert all over again because the "you're wrong" folks all sound like Bob Sheffer.
The House Dems are slow-walking all oversight because they know that under every rock they turn over they will find more crimes and then they will have to get on teevee and talk about "self-impeaching" or some bullshit like that which is just code for "haha I think you voters are so stupid that you'll believe this shit please send money to the DCCC to stop Trump."