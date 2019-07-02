Evening Thread

....dotard lost again.
The Trump administration has begun printing the 2020 census without including a question about citizenship status, seemingly bringing an end to a contentious legal battle that reached the highest court in the land.
In an email obtained by CBS News to attorneys who have been leading the court fight, a lawyer from the Justice Department wrote that "the decision has been made" to print the census without the question and that printing had already begun. The Justice Department confirmed the move later Tuesday afternoon, as did the Commerce Department.