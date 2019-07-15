Fractal Griftery

Ex-Fox & Friends co-host Clayton Morris has left the country amid more than two dozen lawsuits from investors who say he defrauded them in real estate deals involving properties in Indianapolis.America, love it or leave it.
Morris, who previously resided in a $1.4 million home in New Jersey, has moved with his family to a coastal resort town Portugal, according to his wife's Facebook post.
In December 2018, Fox & Friends ran a segment about "real estate secrets" that promoted former co-host Clayton Morris' rental property company and his recommendation that viewers buy rental properties as a passive investment. Several months later, Morris' company is under scrutiny and he and the company are reportedly being sued by "nearly two dozen customers."