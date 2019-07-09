In The Old Times

I'm not one to defend the Bush administration, but they did at least attempt to color inside the lines, if in garish bloody colors. I'm sure Yoo's torture memo was quite a marvel of legal reasoning that only someone who went to the best law school could come up with (our best laws schools are churning out sociopaths, but still).
At this point, the Trump administration is just saying "we are going to continue doing crimes and you can't stop us and hahaha you aren't even trying."
Self-impeaching, twirling twirling twirling.